Everex Achieves Market Cap of $30.50 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $30.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00069025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00727690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00087019 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

