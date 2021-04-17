Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in CalAmp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CAMP opened at $11.79 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

