Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $536,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

