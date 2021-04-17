Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

