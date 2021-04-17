Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHE opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,506.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

