Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

