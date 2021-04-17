Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,280 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ePlus by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $96.48 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

