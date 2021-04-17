Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 276.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

