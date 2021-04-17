Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CNSL stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.