Evercore ISI Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $65.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

GM opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

