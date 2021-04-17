Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERRFY opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.