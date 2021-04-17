Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.75 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $734.55 million, a PE ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

