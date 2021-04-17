Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $302.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry over the past three months. This residential REIT has a substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies and offers prospects for long-term growth. It also has a healthy balance sheet, and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities in its markets are affected, dampening rental rates and occupancy, and leading to high-concession activity. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes. Also, the recent trend in its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate an upbeat outlook for this REIT with estimates moving south.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $289.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 126.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

