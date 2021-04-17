Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $22.79 on Friday. Escalade has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Get Escalade alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.