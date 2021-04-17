Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

BTG opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $67,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

