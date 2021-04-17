Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Danske

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

