EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.88.

EOG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.83. 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

