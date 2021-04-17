Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVA opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $277.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

