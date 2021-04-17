Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.8 days.

GMVHF stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

