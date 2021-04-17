Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.25. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 108,630 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

