Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $300,946.47 and $226.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

