Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.