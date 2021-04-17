Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $436.75 million and $5.55 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,855,364,089 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

