Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

