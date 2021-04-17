Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 176,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

