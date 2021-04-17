ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ECN opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.90. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -100.84%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

