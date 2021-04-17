Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after buying an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $82,474,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $85.51 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.44 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

