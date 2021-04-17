Eaton Vance Management Invests $242,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.67 million, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

