Eaton Vance Management Has $297,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

