Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

