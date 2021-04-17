Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

