Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

