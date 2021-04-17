Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

EBC stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

