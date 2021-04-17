Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $54.18

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.18, but opened at $52.30. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

