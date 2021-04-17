Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $124.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. Duluth posted sales of $109.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

