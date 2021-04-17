DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $112.84 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $112.84 million and $2.39 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00070160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00023114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00735343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00086657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032999 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

