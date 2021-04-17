Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $24.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRETF opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

