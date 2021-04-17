Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives $84.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

