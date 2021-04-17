Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $21.80. 3,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

