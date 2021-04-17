DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $884.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

