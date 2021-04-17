Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $43.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

