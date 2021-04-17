DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.50

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 3202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

