Digital Reserve Currency Market Cap Reaches $10.94 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $1.02 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00513551 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001953 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

