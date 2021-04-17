Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s current price.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $28.53 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

