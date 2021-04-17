Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 18,272 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. 3,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,320. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

