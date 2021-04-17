DFI.Money Tops One Day Volume of $119.10 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $115.18 million and $119.10 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,984.27 or 0.04853061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00067491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00725900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087108 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00033299 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

