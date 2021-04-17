Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.80 ($55.06).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

