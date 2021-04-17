Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.22 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

