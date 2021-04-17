Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
URI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.00.
United Rentals stock opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.22 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $341.00.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
