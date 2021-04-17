Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $645.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.42 and its 200 day moving average is $538.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

