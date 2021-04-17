Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $310.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.54.

NYSE:LII opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $168.94 and a 12 month high of $334.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

